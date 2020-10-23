Man commits suicide

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:A 26-year-old man committed suicide at Manawan on Thursday. The man has been identified as Moiz, a resident of Gulshan Colony. Upset after being scolded by his parents, he shot himself dead. Police removed the body to morgue and said they were investigating the matter further.
thieves held: At least two members of a burglar gang were arrested by Data Darbar Investigations Police on Thursday.