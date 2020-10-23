close
Fri Oct 23, 2020
October 23, 2020

Man commits suicide

Lahore

LAHORE:A 26-year-old man committed suicide at Manawan on Thursday. The man has been identified as Moiz, a resident of Gulshan Colony. Upset after being scolded by his parents, he shot himself dead. Police removed the body to morgue and said they were investigating the matter further.

thieves held: At least two members of a burglar gang were arrested by Data Darbar Investigations Police on Thursday.

