â€˜Three plants being built to treat industrial waste before discharge into seaâ€™

Sindh Education and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani has said three treatment plants are being constructed in Karachi to treat industrial effluents before their discharge into the sea.

Speaking at a dinner reception organised by the Korangi Association of Trade & Industry on Wednesday night, he said the Sindh Planning and Development Department had finalised the project to construct three effluent treatment plants in the city.

The minister said the Sindh government was going to start work on the Malir Expressway project, while a bridge would also be constructed on the Korangi Causeway.

He said the industrial laws were also being revised, and the law, industries, and labour departments would sit with the stakeholders for finalising the recommendations. Ghani said the government had prepared a comprehensive plan to resolve the issues of industrialists, and industrialists in this regard would sit with officials of the relevant departments and agencies of the government.

He said industrial advancement could not take place without ensuring the welfare of the labourers. He added that the government would issue computerised social security cards to the labourers on the pattern of the computerised national identity card, and for this purpose an agreement had been signed with the National Database and Registration Authority.

Pakistanâ€™s placement in the global ranking of the labour friendly laws had improved due to the initiatives of the government, he claimed.

He said industries of the province had been facing gas shortfall, and Sindh should be provided indigenously produced natural gas to meet its requirements in accordance with the constitution.