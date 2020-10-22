SBP report has exposed govt economic policies: Sherry

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary leader of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in the Senate Senator Sherry Rehman Wednesday said the report of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had exposed the government economic policies as the foreign debt jacked up from $96 billion in 2018 to $113 billion in 2020.

In series of tweets from her social media handler twitter, Sherry Rehman stated that SBP said Pakistan’s foreign debt was $96 billion in 2018 and the incumbent government took $17 billion in foreign loans, jacking up the debt liability of Pakistan to $113 billion on June 30, 2020. “No plans to change any of this profligacy only divisive talk,” she tweeted.

Through another tweet, she questioned from the government on need of import of wheat with tweeting that, “why does wheat need to be imported as Pakistan was made completely wheat-secure by last PPP government.” “This one “forgets” to assign a support price in time, is unwilling to check its crony hoarders, ignores locusts, while naan and roti prices shoot up,” she tweets.

In another tweet, Sherry Rehman questioned about rising circular debt and stated that loadshedding goes up and federal government hand-wringing still to sort both structural and current. She said it was shocking that Pakistan’s circular debt in the power sector currently stands at Rs2219 billion and is expected swell upto Rs4000 billion by 2025.

Meanwhile, the PPP Wednesday said that it wanted all the government functionaries to work according to the guidelines, given by the Father of Nation in his address to the government servants. “Sindh police protested over an unconstitutional order by the regime and registered their silent protest by applying for leave and after the army chief's order of an inquiry they deferred their protest for ten days,” said Information Secretary of the PPP Parliamentarians Dr Nafisa Shah and Deputy Secretary Information PPP Ms Palwasha Khan, while addressing a press conference at the PPP media office Islamabad along with Captain (R) Wasif Syed and Raja Naeem.

Dr Nafisa said in this entire episode, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari played a very positive role and averted the crisis looming over the country. “The PPP will give its reaction after the inquiry is complete,” Dr Nafisa said.

Ms Palwasha Khan said that the ‘selected prime minister’ was totally silent over the whole incident, while his ministers were holding press conferences. “The two adults talked on phone, while the selected remained hiding in his dressing room,” she said.

She said that Imran Khan was the person who was saying prayers for Indian Prime Minister Modi's success in the Indian elections.

Palwasha Khan said the country is in auto-pilot mode because the selected and puppet prime minister does not have the capability to run the country. “The sooner Imran Khan steps down is better for the country and its people,” she said.