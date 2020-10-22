‘Global democracy at risk from cyberattack’

LONDON: Democracies around the world are under a constant barrage of cyberattacks that must be identified, called out and stopped, Microsoft MSFT.O President Brad Smith told a gathering of security and defence officials on Wednesday. Speaking at the Atlantic Future Forum, Smith named Russia, China, Iran and North Korea as the states most frequently engaged in malicious cyberattacks targeting elections and the domestic politics of other countries. “We’re living in this period of time that is certainly not necessarily war but doesn’t feel entirely like peace either,” he said.