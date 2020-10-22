close
Thu Oct 22, 2020
Fake nude images created on social media

October 22, 2020

LONDON: Faked nude images of more than 100,000 women have been created from social media pictures and shared online. Clothes are digitally removed from pictures of women by Artificial Intelligence (AI), and spread on the messaging app Telegram, foreign media reported. Some of those targeted "appeared to be underage", the report by intelligence company Sensity said. –News report

