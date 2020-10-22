Fake nude images created on social media

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Faked nude images of more than 100,000 women have been created from social media pictures and shared online. Clothes are digitally removed from pictures of women by Artificial Intelligence (AI), and spread on the messaging app Telegram, foreign media reported. Some of those targeted "appeared to be underage", the report by intelligence company Sensity said. –News report