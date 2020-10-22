Shahbaz Sharif ill-treated on Shahzad Akbar’s instructions: PML-N

LAHORE: Shahbaz Sharif was ill-treated in the NAB cell on the instructions of Shahzad Akbar whereas no corruption has been proved against him and no evidence has been given, PML-N alleged Wednesday.

PML-N Deputy General Secretary Ataullah Tarar, Malik Ahmad Khan and Khalil Tahir Sindhu were addressing a press conference outside the Judicial Complex here. Tarar said these problems are not new to PMLN leaders and workers and they have faced jails and deportations. He said: “The National Assembly is in session but we will not submit any request for the production order to the government.”

The speaker of the National Assembly has proved that he supports the ruling PTI in the house, he said, adding that on the transfer of Shahbaz Sharif to jail, the Prime Minister's House ordered that no facility should be given to him. He said: “We have decided to go to court on our own.” He said the jail administration forced Shahbaz Sharif to sleep on the ground while the facility of providing food from home was also not given, which was a violation of basic human rights. He said the NAB did not take any notice of the corruption of Jahangir Tareen and Amir Kayani.

He said the case of foreign funding is still pending and its secrets are not being made public. He said no matter how much the government oppresses the PML-N, the party and its workers will not bow down. As leader of the opposition in NA, Shahbaz has certain rights, he said adding that Imran Khan has not spent a day in jail and during Musharraf's tenure, he climbed the wall and fled. He said Imran never fought a political struggle.

“Shahbaz Sharif served the people day and night and we are appealing to the court to grant the prisoner his basic human rights,” he said, adding that Imran Khan’s turn is coming soon too as he has destroyed the country in two years. “The names of your hired interpreters will also be put on the ECL,” Tarar said and added jail officials have asked Shahbaz to sleep on the ground. He said the Central Jail is not Guantanamo Bay.

Malik Ahmad Khan said the presence of political prisoners in the democratic era is a black mark on democracy. He said the government is using the NAB as a tool. He said this is a fascist government because it has suspended basic human rights of citizens. “This may happen in dictatorship but it never happens in democracy,” he said, adding that Imran Khan is not even aware of the "D" of democracy.

He said according to prison laws, everyone is given certain rights under the law. Shahbaz is being kept away from his medicines. The PML-N will not beg government’s mercy and cases of political revenge always return to those who set them up. He said unlike Imran, Shahbaz is not a beggar living on foreign funding or donations. He said there should be an inquiry into how donations from people were spent.