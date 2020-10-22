Critical thinking must for decision making

Islamabad : Critical thinking is a prerequisite to resolve problems and make decisions, Rector of the International Islamic University (IIU) Prof. Dr. Masoom Yasinzai said on Wednesday.

He was addressing the closing ceremony of a training programme on ‘problem solving and decision making skills,’ organised by Pakistan Manpower Institute (PMI).

The rector said universities need to win the support of society to retain vitality in this different world now, It was the dire need of the hour that educational institutions should be relevant to societal demands.

"Critical thinking and problem solving attitude are the aspects to be focused by universities. He said better decision making with a positive vision is a gateway to bring positive changes in the society." Hailing efforts of PMI, he emphasised on promoting constructive platforms and collaborations between PMI and universities to achieve mutual shared goals. Dr. Masoom also apprised the role of IIU in service to society.

He mentioned the vision and activities of the university’s institutes and academies offering specialised training. He said IIU was keen to expand its ties across the globe to exchange the experiences.

Khurshid Ahmed Khan Marwat, Director General, PMI and other officials of the institute were also present on the occasion. At the end, the IIU Rector distributed course completion certificates among the participants.