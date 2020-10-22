Security plan for Pak, Zimbabwe cricket teams

LAHORE:DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan has said police personnel are fully prepared for the security of Pakistan-Zimbabwe cricket series.

He visited Gaddafi Stadium and met Gaddafi Stadium Manager Col (retd) Elias, Security Manager Gaddafi Stadium Col (retd) Khalid and other PC officials. The DIG said police are playing a vital role in the revival of international cricket. He said additional personnel would be deployed at the teams’ residence and routes, while snipers will be deployed at high-rise buildings. He said the movement of teams and around the stadium will be monitored with the help of CCTV cameras. He said search and sweep operations are under way in the adjacent areas of the stadium. During the cricket series, Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit and police stations vehicles will be constantly patrolling, he added.