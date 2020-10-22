Man shot dead over old enmity

LAHORE:A man was shot dead reportedly over an old enmity at Shahdara on Wednesday. The victim has been identified as Nasir, a resident of Gulistan Colony, Faisalabad. On the day of the incident, suspects shot him dead. Police removed the body to morgue. Police investigations suggested that the victim had an old personal enmity and might have been killed over it.

In another incident, a 45-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified persons at Shafiqabad on Wednesday. The victim has been identified as Muhammad Atif. He was going somewhere at Shafiqabad when unidentified person/s intercepted him and shot him dead.

Police removed the body to morgue and collected forensic evidence from the crime scene. DSP Sheikh Muhammad Ghias said that initial investigations suggested that the victim might have been murdered over an old enmity. However, autopsy and further investigations would help ascertain the facts. “Police were using all the available resources to identify and arrest the suspects,” Sheikh asserted. Meanwhile, a man was shot at and injured in Mangamandi on Tuesday night. The victim has been identified as Asghar, 28. A suspect identified as Sami along with his unidentified accomplices opened firing at the victim and injured him. Police removed the victim to to Lahore General Hospital. Initial investigations suggested the incident was a result of an old enmity.

injured: A man was shot at and injured reportedly for offering resistance during robbery attempt on Wednesday. The victim has been identified as Muhammad Hassan, a resident of Kabir Wala. He was going somewhere in Nawab Town when unidentified persons intercepted him and tried to rob him. He resisted, on which, they shot at and injured him. He was removed to a nearby hospital.

Road safety: A road safety awareness session with students of a private school was organised at National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Training College Sheikhupura on Wednesday. The students participating in the session were briefed that road accidents are a global challenge as millions of people lose their lives in road crashes. It is the eighth leading cause of death. If the current ratio of road accidents continues, it will become the fifth leading cause of death by 2030. It was also informed to the participants that road accidents are leading cause of death among people from 5 to 20 years of age.

The participants were shown different videos relating to road safety awareness and were also briefed about traffic rules. The students were especially briefed about the importance of safety helmet and seat belt. At the end of the session, a road safety awareness walk was organised by the officers of Motorway Police and the students of the private school.

Later, the students visited different facilities of the training college like NH&MP Museum, firing and driving simulators.

accidents: At least eight people died and 873 suffered injuries in 829 road crashes in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. As many as 506 badly injured people were removed to hospitals. Around 367 victims with minor injuries were given first aid.