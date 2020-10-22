Check suspicious vehicles for narcotics only, minister tells excise police

Sindh Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control & Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawala has strictly forbidden the excise police officers from unauthorised checking of vehicles on roads and highways, saying that it is an unwarranted practice and needs to be discouraged immediately.

This he said on Wednesday while issuing directives to all regional directors of the Sindh Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Department.

He added, “These check posts are meant for the checking of suspicious vehicles for narcotics only and that the staff posted at these check posts are not allowed to check documents/motor vehicle tax. A number of complaints are received regarding harassment and unauthorised/unnecessary checking of the papers of the vehicles by excise staff.”

Chawala said the excise police was not also allowed to check each and every vehicle at any place, nor could they stop vehicles in the middle of the road. For taking action against tax- defaulting vehicles, the Excise & Taxation Department from time to time announced campaigns, he added.

He directed the supervisory officers to check and prevent their subordinates from unauthorised checking of vehicles and take necessary action against those who violated the departmental directives.

“Any kind of illegal activity of stopping vehicles and unloading vehicles must be stopped at any cost, and in future there should be no such complaints. In either case, strict action will be taken against the officers concerned.”