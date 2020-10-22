Wear masks

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
It seems that the people have forgotten that Covid-19 has not gone away. The opposition parties are holding protests in different parts of the country. At the recently held two protests – in Gujranwala and Karachi – a majority of the people were not wearing masks.
The Covid-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc across the world. It shouldn’t be taken lightly.
Azeem Abdullah
Turbat