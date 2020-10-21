IG Sindh’s alleged abduction, humiliation: COAS takes notice, talks to Bilawal

RAWALPINDI/KARACHI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has ordered a high-level inquiry to know facts behind arrest of PML-N leader Capt Safdar (retd) in Karachi Monday morning.

“Taking notice of the Karachi incident, the COAS has directed the Karachi Corps Commander to immediately inquire into the circumstances to determine the facts and report back as soon as possible,” the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the army chief also phoned Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and discussed with him the Karachi incident.

The PPP welcomed the COAS notice. PPP parliamentary leader in the Senate Sherry Rehman said the directives of the army chief for inquiry into Karachi incident was an appreciative step. “The PPP expects solid results of COAS directives,” she said. She said the Karachi incident not only demoralised Sindh Police but was also an effort to defame the institution of Pakistan Army. “Making IG Police hostage to sign on orders on one’s choice is intolerable,” she added.

Meanwhile, chairing the 236th Corps Commanders’ Conference at the GHQ, Gen Bajwa said any attempt to destabilise the country would be responded firmly.

“We have paid a very heavy price to achieve this peace and stability and any attempt to destabilise the country will be responded firmly,” the COAS said.

The conference discussed geostrategic, regional and national security environment, the ISPR said.

The conference undertook comprehensive review of recent surge in terrorism incidents in the country, particularly in the tribal districts and Balochistan.

Paying glowing tribute to all civil and military martyrs for their ultimate sacrifice, the forum concluded that geographical and ideological frontiers of the country will be defended at all costs.

Earlier, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari appealed to army and ISI chiefs to conduct a probe to know the identity of people who allegedly laid siege to the house of the Sindh inspector general of police at 2am on Tuesday, and took him to an undisclosed location on 4am.

Speaking at a press conference at the Bilawal House in Karachi, Bilawal said the IGP was humiliated, harassed and arrested at the daybreak. He said the incident had become an issue of the prestige and honour of police officials as well as his own, as after the incident they had started going on leave.

“All the police officials have been raising the question who were the people who went to the house of the IGP in the late night and later on moved him to an undisclosed location. They want to know the identity of people who laid siege to the IGP House,” he said, adding that the Sindh CM has announced probing the incident.

Bilawal said he was embarrassed after whatever happened to PML-N leaders Maryam Nawaz and Captain (retd) Safdar had left him red-faced.

Bilawal demanded General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Director General of ISI Lt General Faiz Hameed to investigate as to what manner their institution has been working in the province.

He said that officials of this important institution posted in the province were supposed to perform duties for the national security and to maintain law and order.

He said that the Sindh government, along with the police, and these institutions did this work collectively. He said that the police after losing its prestige would not be able to perform its duties in this regard.

He said he could not tolerate incidents that diminish Sindh police morale. He said a baseless controversy had been stirred up after some slogans were raised at the mausoleum Mazar-e-Quaid. He said that in the past when PM Imran Khan visited the Mazar, similar political slogans were also raised, but nobody attempted to lodge an FIR.

He said that harassing the guests and arresting them at the daybreak was tantamount to mocking at the people of Sindh. He said that every institution should work within the ambit of law was everyone’s desire.

He said apart from the investigation by the provincial government, other institutions should also conduct the probe. He said that grievances of police officials had to be resolved as the police were responsible for maintaining law and order in the province. “From the SHOs to the top officials, all policemen have been raising the same question,” he said.

He alleged the police in other provinces acted as if they were PTI’s political force of the PTI. He said they had to face immense problems when they wanted to change the Sindh IGP. He said the red line was crossed. “If it was a conspiracy to defame the Sindh government, it was an utterly bad advice. Political issues apart, nobody should cross the red line as it gives a bad impression. These institutions belong to everyone,” he said.

He said people gave a historic mandate to the PPP, but it was not possible for a single party to resolve country’s problems. The PPP chairman said the massive attendance of people at the public meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Movement in Karachi on October 18 was like a referendum against Prime Minister Imran Khan and his facilitators. He said the public meeting became successful much more than their expectations.

To a question, he said the federal government on its own could not impose the Governor’s Rule in the province.

To another question, Bilawal said he had not demanded resignation of the DG, Sindh Rangers.