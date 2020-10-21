Australian varsity offers incentives for Pakistani students

FAISALABAD: Southern Cross School of Business (SCSB) Australia, has introduced international exposure by giving students a degree at the University of Newcastle Australia in collaboration with National Textile University (NTU) Faisalabad.

This pathway program offers students to start their BBA degree in NTU Faisalabad and complete it in Australia. This is very unique opportunity for local students provided by NTU and the program will provide students with successful academic journey and foreign recognition. Talking to reporters, NTU Rector Prof Dr Tanvir Hussain said Southern Cross School of Business (SCSB) is an Australian government accredited vocational education institution specialising in Business, Accounting and Management with University Pathway programs for Australian and international students. SCSB courses engage students in real creative industry projects, helping the learners to develop essential skills while exploring current industry relevant topics. He said with the efforts of Dr Sajjad, Dean of Management Sciences NTU, Dr Zafar and Social Sciences and Dr Muhammad Shahzad Iqbal, Program Director, BBA, National Textile University, we have inaugurated the program. Rector NTU further said the successful admitted students will complete two semesters at National Textile University and can avail the opportunity either to secure one-year diploma or complete remaining 6 semesters in Australia at The University of Newcastle.

260 SACKS OF SUGAR SEIZED: Assistant Commissioner (AC) Tandlianwala Noman Ali seized 260 sacks of sugar and a large quantity of ghee and cooking oil from a warehouse of a shop in Mamkanjan and sealed the warehouse.

The AC received a complaint that a large quantity of sugar and cooking oil were stored in the warehouse. The AC seized and sealed the warehouse.