â€˜Punjab Social welfare dept laws to be revisedâ€™

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Law and Social Welfare Raja Basharat has said that it has been decided to revise the existing laws for enhancing efficiency and better utilisation of resources of Punjab Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Department.

The Punjab Vagarancy Ordinance 1958 and Punjab Voluntary Organisation (Registration and Control) Ordinance 1961 are being updated in the first phase, he said while chairing a meeting held to review performance and development projects of the department at Civil Secretariat here on Tuesday.

Punjab Women Protection Authority Chairperson Kaniz Fatima was also present. Raja Basharat directed that legal amendments be made to the various laws governing the business of the department to eliminate overlapping. The process of digitization of different sections of the department should be started, he said. Completed buildings should be brought in use soon and the under-construction buildings be completed and work on new schemes should be started immediately, the minister directed the officers concerned.

He said steps should be taken to address issue of shortage of staff and budget in the Punjab Women Protection Authority. He said that Punjab Shelter Authority was being set up for establishment and management of shelters across the province. He directed the Social Welfare Secretary to start more courses for women in Qasr-i-Behbood and industrial homes working under the department.