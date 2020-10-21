Two vendors held, shops sealed for overcharging

LAHORE:The district administration continued its operation against price hike and hoarding here Tuesday during which two vendors were arrested, fine imposed on several shops while many shops were sealed.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz Malik paid surprise visit to various Sahulat Bazaars and general markets across the City and checked the prices of essential commodities.

In Karim Park, Sahulat Bazaars rates were found higher on which two vendors were arrested for selling chicken and vegetables on higher rates. DC Lahore visited Sahulat Bazaars at Mochi Gate, Wahdat Colony, Barkat Market and Green Town. He also visited Al-Fatah Store and directed the staff to sell bags of 10 and 20kg flour at official rates. Profiteering will not be allowed, he said.

The DC also reviewed implementation of corona SOPs and expressed anger for not wearing face masks by the in-charge of Barkat Market Sahulat Bazaar and staff. He warned them and said in future he would not tolerate any official for not observing corona SOPs. The staff must wear masks; otherwise, they will go to jail, he announced. The DC Lahore also checked the prices of eggs, chicken, fruits and vegetables and found that all these commodities were being sold at cheaper rates than the open market. He asked about the rates of sugar, pulses and checked the availability and weight of flour. He said all resources were being utilised to provide relief to the people by the Punjab government.

Assistant Commissioner Cantt Marzia Saleem visited Sahulat Bazaars at Bhatta Chowk, Burki Road, reviewed the supply of commodities and directed shopkeepers to display the rate list at prominent place.

She also visited Badami Bagh fruit and vegetable market. Secretary Market Committee was also accompanied her. She monitored the process of auction of potatoes, checked the quality, quality of fruits and vegetables, market hygiene and discussed other administrative matters. The implementation of corona SOPs in the market was also reviewed. She directed the staff to ensure cleanliness in the market.

Meanwhile, district administration was mobilised to address the complaints lodged in the control room set up to curb profiteering and inflation. In the last three days, a total of 24 complaints were registered and redressed