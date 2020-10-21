Students urged to avoid drugs

Speakers at a one-day seminar here on Tuesday urged the students to stay away from consuming and dealing in narcotics. The seminar was jointly organised by the Department of International Relations, University of Peshawar and Anti-Narcotics Force, KP. Director General Anti-Narcotics Force Maj General Arif Malik, who was the chief guest on the occasion, gave a presentation. He spoke in detail about the achievements and performance of the force under him. The seminar was attended by a good number of students and faculty members of the university. Former chairman of department Dr Adnan Sarwar Khan also spoke on the occasion.