Man shot dead in Lakki

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A man was shot dead over an old enmity in Mada Gate locality outside the Kulachi Police Station here on Tuesday.

Tariq Khan lodged a report with the police that he was present along with Tahir Khan when Kamal opened fire on them.

As a result, he said, he escaped unhurt but Tahir Khan sustained serious injuries and later succumbed to his injuries.

The police registered a case against the accused and launched the investigation.

ACCIDENT: A man was killed when his motorcycle skidded off the road near Shorkot on Tuesday, sources said.

Rescue 1122 sources said that acting on a tip-off, the medical team of Rescue 1122 rushed to Bannu Road near Shorkot base and found the body of Lutfur Rehman Kundi, a resident of Pai Nandur village in Tank district.