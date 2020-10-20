LHC seeks copy of FIR against Nawaz, others

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday sought a verified copy of the FIR lodged against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and others.The court was hearing a writ petition filed by Advocate Saeed Zafar who had challenged the registration of the sedition case against the PML-N supremo and other leaders. After an initial hearing the court called for a verified copy of the FIR to be submitted to it before proceeding with the petition.