Affordable living

The rate of unemployment in the country is increasing at a frighteningly scary pace. Those who are employed have another issue to face: pay cuts. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, many companies have reduced the salaries of their employees.

With rising inflation, it has become impossible for the people to meet their expenses. Single-income households have been severely affected by this economic crisis. The people are in a state of constant stress. They have to pay utility bills and school fees.

How will they make both ends meet? The PTI had promised to create a welfare state, but the reality is the opposite. It should look at the miseries of the people and take steps to tackle the economic crisis.

Ikram Haq

Karachi