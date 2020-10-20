Affordable living

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The rate of unemployment in the country is increasing at a frighteningly scary pace. Those who are employed have another issue to face: pay cuts. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, many companies have reduced the salaries of their employees.
With rising inflation, it has become impossible for the people to meet their expenses. Single-income households have been severely affected by this economic crisis. The people are in a state of constant stress. They have to pay utility bills and school fees.
How will they make both ends meet? The PTI had promised to create a welfare state, but the reality is the opposite. It should look at the miseries of the people and take steps to tackle the economic crisis.
Ikram Haq
Karachi