9 profiteers fined in Jaranwala

FAISALABAD: Assistant Commissioner (AC) Jaranwala Zainul Abideen imposed Rs 23,000 fine on nine shopkeepers on charges of profiteering on Monday.According to a spokesman for the local administration, the AC checked prices of daily use items at 200 shops in different markets and found some shopkeepers involved in overcharging and imposed fine on them.

Meanwhile, the AC Chak Jhumra Dr Zunaira Aftab also imposed Rs 18,500 fine on various profiteers. She also sealed a Tandoor on sheer violation of the law in Chak Jhumra. 14 smoke emitting vehicles fined: Environmental Protection Department along with City Traffic Police Monday fined 14 owners of smoke emitting vehicles.

A spokesman of environment department said on special direction of Punjab government a vigorous campaign was launched against smoke-emitting vehicles in order to prevent smog in winter. During the drive, teams of environment department checked 63 vehicles at Sargodha Road and Chenab Club Chowk and fined 14 vehicles. The teams imposed a fine of Rs 7,750 on these vehicles and issued warning to drivers to maintain the vehicles properly, or get them off road. Otherwise strict action will be taken against them if found guilty of violation.