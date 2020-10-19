HR activists protest against incident of self immolation

SUKKUR: Human rights activists on Sunday took out a rally in Sakrand city of Nawabshah to protest against the self-immolation of a tanker driver due to mishandling by the Sindh Excise Police. The representatives of protesters said a tanker driver Mateeullah, resident of Rahimyar Khan of Punjab, had torched himself when the Sindh Excise Police had demanded bribe from him. They said when the driver had refused to give bribe, the police had humiliated him and due to the insult, Mateeullah had set himself on fire in front of the Sindh Excise Police.

They said the Sindh government had already shown reluctance to take action against the culprits of the incident. They criticised the provincial government and demanded action, adding that the incident was an act of human rights violation. The protesters further said if the Sindh government would not provide justice to the victim, then the Human Rights Commission would organise countrywide rallies against the incident.