10 more Covid-19 patients die; 134 new infections confirmed in Punjab

LAHORE: Ten more COVID19 patients died and 134 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Sunday.

The fatalities toll raised to 2,298 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of corona reached 101,559 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 11,542 tests had been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 1,442,964 in the province. After 2,298 fatalities and recovery of a total of 97,219 patients, 2,042 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.