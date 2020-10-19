Sellers at Sahulat Bazaars violate official rate list

LAHORE:Open violation of the official price list was observed even in Sahulat Bazaars established by the district government that started functioning from Sunday to ensure the availability of perishable items at official rates.

During a visit to one of the Sahulat Bazaars established at Bhatta Chowk when the issue of overcharging was pointed out to the market committee official sitting in the camp suggested that purchase the item at higher rates and lodge compliant with the district administration camp.

On the other hand, the district administration official sitting in the camp refused to tell his name and rather to address the issue of overcharging questioned that why you purchased the items higher than the official rates.

This scribe to check the implementation of the official rate list purchased garlic Chinese at Rs200 per kg against the price of Rs150 per kg, carrot at Rs50 per kg against the official rates of Rs47 per kg and persimmon at Rs100 per kg against the rate of Rs80 per kg. However, no government official was interested to take action on it. One of the officials who refused to tell his name said that the government unnecessary deputed them by establishing Sahulat Bazaars while its writ didn’t exist anywhere.

Fruit and vegetable sellers claimed that their purchase price of the perishable was much higher than the rates issued in the list which the government wanted to implement. They demanded the government ensure issuance of correct price list and correct the price list issuance mechanism.

Following the PM’s instructions to control inflation, the district administration has set up six Sahulat Bazaars in Lahore. The instructions were issued ensuring the availability of the essential commodities there on official notified rates. These bazaars were established in Shadman, Shahdara, Makkah Colony, Bhatta Chowk, Ganj Bazaar and the Shalimar areas. However, only couple of items was being sold there while majority of seasonal vegetables were not sold there.

According to a survey conducted by The News, open violation of price list was found in different markets. The sellers were charging 20 percent to 100 percent higher price than the official rates.

In order to show the “performance” to the high-ups prices of number of items were reduced only in the official price list this week too while the official price list was not implemented anywhere.

The price of chicken meat, for live bird was fixed at Rs173 per kg, while it sold at Rs190 per kg, and meat fixed at Rs251 per kg, and sold Rs280 to 300 per kg.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was gained by Rs4 per kg, fixed at Rs71 to 75 per kg, B-Grade Rs65 to 69 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg, and potato sugar-free fixed at Rs57 to 59 per kg, sold at Rs70 to 80 per kg, and potato stored gained by Rs12 per kg, fixed at Rs45 to 47 per kg, and it sold at Rs60 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs58 to 60 per kg, sold at Rs70 to 80 per kg, B-grade, fixed at Rs54 to 56 per kg, and C-grade at Rs50 to 52 per kg, B&C grade mixed sold at Rs60 kg.

The price of tomato A-grade was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs105 to 110 per kg, sold at Rs140 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs98 to 102 per kg, and C-grade at Rs91 to 96 per kg, B and C quality mixed sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg.

The price of garlic local was gained by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs250 to 255 per kg, sold at Rs280 to 300 per kg, garlic Chinese fixed at Rs145 to 150 per kg, sold at Rs180 to 200 per kg. Ginger Chinese was reduced by Rs40 per kg, fixed at Rs390 to 400 per kg, garlic Thailand by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs300 to 310 per kg, Thai variety sold at Rs400 to 500 per kg.

Cucumber farm was reduced by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs62 to 64 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg, cucumber local increased by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs75 to 78 per kg, sold at Rs120 to 140 per kg. Brinjal price was unchanged at Rs30 to 32 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 50 per kg. Bitter gourd was reduced by Rs22 per kg, fixed at Rs70 to 73 per kg, sold at Rs100 kg.

Spinach price was reduced by Re one per kg, fixed at Rs37 to 39 per kg, sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg. Zucchini local was reduced by Re one per kg, fixed at Rs100 to 104 per kg, sold at Rs160 per kg.

The price of the lemon local was not issued but sold at Rs300 per kg, and lemon Chinese was gained by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs77 to 80 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg. Pumpkin was reduced by Rs18 per kg, fixed at Rs40 to 42 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 80 per kg. Ladyfinger was reduced by Rs11 per kg, fixed at Rs72 to 74 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg.

Luffa was unchanged at Rs60 to 62 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg. Arum was gained by Rs9 per kg, fixed at Rs100 to 104 per kg, sold at Rs140 per kg. Green chili price A-grade was gained by Rs36 per kg, fixed at Rs150 to 156 per kg, sold at Rs240 per kg, B-grade by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs120 to 125 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg.

Capsicum price was reduced by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs215 to 222 per kg, sold at Rs300 per kg. Price of cauliflower was reduced by Rs7 per kg, fixed at Rs55 to 57 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 80 per kg, and cabbage unchanged at Rs70 to 73 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg. The price of pea was gained by Rs7 per kg, fixed at Rs200 to 207 per kg, sold at Rs240 per kg.

Carrot Chinese was gained by Rs18 per kg, unchanged fixed at Rs136 to 142 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg, carrot local was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs45 to 47 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 80 per kg. Coriander was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs85 to 90 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg.

Fenugreek (Methi) was declined by Rs54 per kg, fixed at Rs80 to 83 per kg, sold at Rs160 per kg.

Turnip was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs50 to 52 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg. Radish was unchanged at Rs40 to 42 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg. Beetroot was fixed at Rs30 to 35 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg. Sweet potato was fixed at Rs62 to 64 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs57 to 125 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs120 to 150 per kg. The price of Banana A-category fixed at Rs80 to 85 per dozen, not available, and B-category fixed at Rs53 to 55 per dozen, mixed sold at Rs70 to 80 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs38 to 40 per dozen, sold at Rs30 to 60 per dozen. Papaya was fixed at Rs130 to 135 per kg, sold at Rs140 to 180 per kg.

Grapefruit was fixed at Rs14 to 15 per piece, sold 20 to 25 per piece. Plump was fixed at Rs175 to 180 per kg, sold at Rs400 per kg. Cantaloupe (garma) was gained by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs67 to 70 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 120 per kg. Grapes Sunderkhani was fixed at Rs235 to 240 per kg, sold at Rs280 per kg, Grapes Gola by fixed at Rs115 to 120 per kg, sold at Rs160 per kg, Grapes Tofi fixed at Rs150 to 155 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg, Grapes black was sold at Rs240 per kg.

Peer was fixed at Rs100 to 105 per kg, sold at Rs120 to 140 per kg. Pomegranate local was fixed at Rs165 to 170 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg, Bedana increased by Rs25 per kg, 275 to 280 per kg, sold at Rs300 per kg, Kandhari by Rs10 per kg, was fixed at Rs135 to 140 per kg, sold at Rs150 to 180 per kg.

Guava was fixed at Rs62 to 64 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 120 per kg. Sweet Fruit priced was not fixed but sold at Rs140 to 240 per dozen. Persimmon was fixed at Rs77 to 80 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg.