Mon Oct 19, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
October 19, 2020

Punjab team proceeds to Quetta today for Chief Minister Gold Cup Football

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 19, 2020

LAHORE: A 24-member contingent of Punjab will proceed to Quetta on Monday (today) to participate in the 1st Chief Minister Gold Cup Football Tournament.

Punjab will play their first match on October 22. Asif Iqbal Khakwani has been appointed as Manager and Farrukh Nawaz Gill as Assistant Manager. Haroon Yousaf has been appointed as Head coach and Muhammad Sarfraz as Assistant Coach. Touqeer ul Hassan from Faisalabad has been appointed as captain while Ali Raza from Toba Tek Singh has been appointed as Vice Captain.

