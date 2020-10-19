Rijas Property Development win Rijas Eiffel Heights Polo Cup

LAHORE: Rijas Property Development Team won the Rijas Eiffel Heights Polo Cup 2020 here on Sunday.

In an exciting final match, Rijas defeated Diamond Paints 9-8 with a match winning goal in the last minute to claim the title. In the subsidiary final, FG Polo defeated Newage Cables 9 and a half to 4.

Ahmed Zubair Butt scored four goals, Raja Arsalan Najeeb and Lt Col Umar Minhas scored two each and Mohib Shehzad scored one goal for Rijas.

The losing side got its goals through Saqib Khan Khakwani who hit five goals.

Mir Shoaib Ahmed scored two goals and Mir Huzaifa Ahmed scored one goal for Diamond Paints.

Earlier in the classification match, FG Polo defeated Newage Cables 9 and a half goals to four. For FG Polo, Amir Raza Behboodi scored three goals, Farast Ali Chatha, Aminur Rehman and Mian Abbas Mukhtar scored two goals each.