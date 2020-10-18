Khattak says Opp has ganged up to seek NRO

SWABI: Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak said on Saturday that thieves had ganged up to seek the NRO but they would be unable to blackmail the government as the people were aware of their corrupt practices.

The PTI leader inaugurated the extension project of the Pehur High Level Canal (PHLC) to bring arid land under irrigation. Addressing a gathering, the defence minister said that the opposition parties had taken huge loans and it was Prime Khan Imran Khan, who has vowed to steer the country out of the prevailing mess. “Nawaz Sharif is sitting in London and is conspiring against the state institutions,” he alleged. He said the financial position of the country would have been totally different, but the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic disturbed its economic condition. Speaking on the occasion, Asad Qaiser, speaker of the NA, said that staging protests was democratic right of the opposition parties, but they should not undermine the country. He said that the opposition parties wanted to hide their corrupt practices because they were facing inquiries initiated by the NAB for indulging in corruption. Asad Qaiser said the opposition parties would not succeed to exploit the sentiments of the people because they were aware of their corrupt practices, pushing the country deep into the debt trap and economic meltdown. “We were elected by the people and the ruling party enjoys the support of the masses,” he said, adding that opposition parties were rejected by voters in the last general election.