Sun Oct 18, 2020
QAU, Pink Pakistan Trust join hands to create awareness on breast cancer

Islamabad

Islamabad : Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pink Pakistan Trust with an aim to spread awareness on breast cancer and its early detection. Both organizations will jointly organize awareness sessions, seminars, conferences and workshops for eradicating breast cancer from the country, says a press release.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali, Vice Chancellor Quaid-i-Azam University and Dr. Zubaida Qazi, President, Pink Pakistan Trust signed the MoU. While addressing the ceremony, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali said awareness is incredibly important especially among young women for early detection to reduce the mortality rate. He assured the University’s support and welcomed the efforts of collaboration.

Both organizations also agreed to work towards the achievement of sustainable development goals (SDGs) of eradicating poverty, good health and wellbeing, gender equality, reduced inequalities, and economic growth in general. Dr. Wasim Qazi, Vice Chancellor, Iqra University, Prof. Dr. Zahid Asghar, Registrar QAU, Dr. Muhammad Ishtiaq Ali, Director Academics, Dr. Mariam Anees, Director Student Affairs, Murtaza Noor, Secretary General, QAU Alumni Association and senior faculty members also attended the meeting.

