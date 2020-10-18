close
Sun Oct 18, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
October 18, 2020

FBR signs MoU with BoR

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 18, 2020

ISLAMABAD : The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has signed an MoU with the Board of Revenue (BoR) Punjab for sharing of data.

Under the MoU, BOR Punjab will share the data with FBR which includes E-stamps on a number of transactions and land ownership data. FBR has been making consistent efforts to acquire third party data by linking its IT systems with such parties to broaden tax base and to improve transparency in the collection system.

Latest News

More From Lahore