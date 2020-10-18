Tributes paid to Liaquat Ali Khan on his death anniversary

An event was held on Saturday in memory of Nawabzada Liaquat Ali Khan, the country’s first prime minister, in connection with his death anniversary that fell on Friday. Speakers at the event paid rich tributes to the Quaid-e-Millat for his services to the nation and the Pakistan movement.

The programme was organised by the Muhajir Rabita Council in FB Area. It was presided over by literary scholar Shadab Ehsani.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said Khan’s assassination was a tragic incident in the country’s history. He added that Pakistan was the name of an ideology and it was not merely a piece of land.

“After Quaid-e-Azam Mohamamd Ali Jinnah’s death, the nation became orphan while after the assassination of Khan, the nation became poor and the country came in the grip of feudal democracy,” he said.

Siddiqui asked if anyone from the families of Jinnah, Khan and other freedom movement leaders such as Hasrat Mohani had been sent to Parliament. “The answer will be negative because feudals and industrialists had been to Parliament to represent peasants and labourers,” the MQM-P leader remarked.

He said the nation celebrated August 14 as Independence Day but it does not remember the sacrifices which the people had rendered during the migration.

He said if the Pakistan Peoples Party can demand a reinvestigation into the execution of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto by declaring it a judicial murder, the MQM-P can also demand that the case of Khan’s assassination be reopened.

He said Khan worked very hard to strengthen the newly independent country in its initial days,

Other speakers said the services and sacrifices of the Quaid-e-Millat for Pakistan could never be forgotten.

AQ Bandhani, the Muhajir Rabita Council’s head, Syed Sardar Ahmed and Ghulam Mohiuddin also spoke at the event.

Khan was born in October 1895 in the Indian state of Uttar Pardesh. He was one of the leading founding fathers of Pakistan, a statesman, lawyer, and political theorist who served as the first prime minister of the country.