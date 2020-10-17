HCC chief inspects Peshawar Medical College lab

PESHAWAR: Dr Maqsood Ahmad Khan, chief executive Healthcare Commission (HCC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Friday inspected the Public Health Laboratory at Peshawar Medical College and lauded its performance, particularly the quality of Corona tests.

During a surprise visit to the Prime Public Health Laboratory at Peshawar Medical College, Warsak Road, he lauded the services. Besides others, Advisor Prime Foundation and renown gastroenterologist Prof Dr Najib ul Haq, Principal PMC Prof Dr Aman Khan, former dean PMC Prof Dr Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Executive Director Prime Foundation Dr Iftikhar, in-charge Prime Lab Prof Dr Ashraf Khan and others were also present.

Dr Maqsood Ahmed said that he was impressed to know that Corona diagnostic tests, among other tests in Prime Lab, were approved by the World Health Organization and registered with HCC and these tests are performed according to international protocols. The HCC chairman added that the position that PMC had achieved at the national level through its excellent performance in a short time is a matter of honor for the health and medical education sectors as well as for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He hoped that the team of Prime Lab would not only maintain its current standard but also take necessary steps to reduce the additional burden on public sector hospitals and laboratories by providing more diagnostic facilities in it. He said that hopefully the Prime Lab team would not only keep the standards but continuously monitor and enhance it to be a modular lab in the region for the broader interest of the general public.