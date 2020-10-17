Dubai gets ready to go kosher after Israel peace deal

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!

DUBAI: At the plush Armani hotel in the shadow of the Burj Khalifa, the world´s tallest tower, a rabbi switches on the stoves at what is billed as Dubai´s first kosher restaurant. With the ink still fresh on the United Arab Emirates´ landmark normalisation accord with Israel, restaurants and caterers are rushing to prepare for what they hope will be a flood of Jewish visitors arriving on new direct flights. The city-state welcomed more than 16 million visitors in 2019 and expected to reach a record 20 million this year, although that was before the coronavirus hit.