Dubai gets ready to go kosher after Israel peace deal

DUBAI: At the plush Armani hotel in the shadow of the Burj Khalifa, the world´s tallest tower, a rabbi switches on the stoves at what is billed as Dubai´s first kosher restaurant. With the ink still fresh on the United Arab Emirates´ landmark normalisation accord with Israel, restaurants and caterers are rushing to prepare for what they hope will be a flood of Jewish visitors arriving on new direct flights. The city-state welcomed more than 16 million visitors in 2019 and expected to reach a record 20 million this year, although that was before the coronavirus hit.