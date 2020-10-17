QWP worried at deteriorating law and order in KP

CHARSADDA: The Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) on Friday expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and asked the government to take correctives steps fearing the situation could spin out of control.

Addressing a gathering in Tangi tehsil here, QWP provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was least bothered to provide relief to the people, who are exposed to a host of problems.

On the occasion, scores of Awami National Party workers and supporters, including Mohammad Idrees, Malik Hashmat Ali, Jan Alam, Shaukat Khan, Tayyab Khan and others announced joining the QWP along with the families. They reposed confidence in the QWP leadership and vowed to work for strengthening the party at the grassroots.

Sikandar Sherpao said that bad governance had exposed the PTI rulers, who have reneged on all pledges made with the people. He said that inflation and unemployment had made life miserable for the have-nots. The QWP leader said the slogan of change was a ploy to reach the corridors of power. He also said the PTI government could not safeguard the rights of the province.