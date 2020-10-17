CM Usman Buzdar condemns attack

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has condemned a terrorist attack on a convoy of Oil and Gas Development Company Ltd (OGDCL) on Makran Coastal Highway in Ormara.

The CM expressed his sorrow on the martyrdom of security officials, said a handout issued here on Friday. The CM paid tributes to the sacrifices of security officials and extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families.

Usman Buzdar said the brave sons of soil foiled the nefarious designs of the terrorists by sacrificing their lives while discharging their duty. All the sympathies of the nation are with the family members of martyred.-