‘Buses for Green Line project to arrive in eight months’

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said that buses for the Green Line section of the under-construction Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) in Karachi will arrive in the city in the next seven to eight months.

He stated this on Friday as he chaired a meeting of the Sindh Infrastructure Development Company Ltd at the Governor House where he was briefed on the under-construction federally funded development projects in the province.

Ismail said the process of inviting tenders for purchasing buses for the Green Line section of the BRTS had been completed and the contract for the purpose would be awarded in the next one to one-and-a-half months.

He added that 50 fire tenders and two bowsers for enhancing the firefighting capability of the fire brigade would be handed over to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation by March next year.

The governor stated that the federal government would install 42 reverse-osmosis water filtration plants in Thar and the process for inviting tenders for the purpose had been started. Sindh Assembly members Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Haleem Adil Shaikh, Khurrum Sher Zaman, Khawaja Izharul Hassan and Nusrat Seher Abbasi attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Ismail visited the tomb of Quaid-e-Millat Liaquat Ali Khan on his death anniversary on October 16. The governor on laid a floral wreath on the grave and prayed for the soul of the Shaheed-e-Millat.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor praised the services and sacrifices of the family of Liaquat for the cause of Pakistan. “The coming generations should also always remember the services and sacrifices of Liaquat Ali Khan,” he said. He mentioned that Liaquat was the most trusted associate of the founder of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.