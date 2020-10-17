2,000 litre contaminated milk discarded in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority discarded more than 2000 litres adulterated milk during a joint operation in collaboration with district administration and Livestock Department.

The action was taken on the entry point of Peshawar near Motorway Toll Plaza, where a number of milk suppliers were stopped and the milk samples were thoroughly checked. Food Safety Authority Deputy Director Operations Shayan Ali Jawa, Assistant Commissioner Peshawar Saddar Sohaib Butt along with Assistant Director Wasif Shah conducted the operation. Talking to the media, Shayan Ali Jawa said the crackdown was launched against food adulteration in the province, adding that the department in collaboration with district administration took the action to ensure the availability of healthy food to the people. He said the Livestock Department checked the samples on the spot and adulterants and water contamination were found in the milk. He maintained that cases were lodged against six people.

Power supply to industries termed priority

The provincial government is taking steps to supply energy to all the industrial zones of the province on priority basis, stated Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Industries and Commerce Abdul Karim on Friday. While inspecting a grid station at Gadoon Industrial Estate, Abdul Karim said industrial zones in the province would be developed on priority basis and their energy needs addressed. CEO KP Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC) Javed Khattak and MPA Haji Rangiz Khan were also present on the occasion. Abdul Karim reopened two closed industrial units at Gadoon Industrial Estate and also inaugurated a new industrial unit.