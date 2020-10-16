Ban on TikTok: IHC issues notice to govt, PTA, IT ministry

ISLAMABAD: On petition challenging a temporary ban on TikTok the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday issued notices to the federal government, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the Information Technology Ministry.

The court directed all the official respondents to furnish their comments on the petition by next hearing. It also summoned a senior officer of the PTA to appear in-person. The hearing was adjourned for two weeks.

A citizen, Ashfaq Jatt moved the petition challenging the PTA’s October 9 move of placing a temporary ban on the popular short video-sharing Chinese app.

The petitioner’s lawyer stated before the court that the regulatory body slapped the ban on the app without fulfilling legal requirements.

“The PTA banned the app by issuing a press release instead of a clear order,” he said. There is no room for a temporary ban under Section 37 (i) of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, he argued.

It is noteworthy that a constitutional petition challenging the ban has also been filed in the Sindh High Court (SHC). Petitioner Munib Ahmed, a TikToker, stated in his petition that more than 20 million people use this application.

The government’s move to block the app because of a few people misusing it is uncalled for, he argues. The petitioner pleaded with the high court to declare the ban unlawful.

On October 9, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) had placed a ban on TikTok in the country.