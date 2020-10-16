Two labourers killed in mine blast

KOHAT: At least two labourers were killed and another injured in a blast at a coalmine in Darra Adamkhel on Thursday, official sources said. According to Rescue 1122 officials, gas was accumulated in the coalmine No 7 in the Tandi Killay of Darra Adamkhel, which led to a blast. Two miners were killed and another injured, they added. The Rescue 1122 staff rushed to the site and launched an operation. They pulled bodies and the injured labourer out of the mine. They were transported to Combined Military Hospital in Peshawar. The names of the killed and injured miners could not be confirmed but they were stated to be from the Shangla district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.