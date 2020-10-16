17 judges transferred, posted

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday ordered the transfers and postings of 17 judicial officers with immediate effect.

A press release issued by the PHC notified the names of the additional district and sessions judges along with stations of their transfers and postings. Ijaz Rashid was transferred from Bannu and posted in Swat, Sumbal Naseer from Kohat to Mansehra, Farzaina Shahid from Abbottabad to Swabi, Adil Majeed Khan from Malakand to Dera Ismail Khan and Arbab Aziz Ahmad from Kohat to Haripur. Naveed-ur-Rehman was transferred from Dera Ismail Khan to Peshawar, Said Badshah from Bahrain (Swat) to Mardan, Ziaul Haq from Karak to Swat, Bakht Alam from Swat to Bannu and Wajid Ali Khan from Peshawar to Malakand.

Rahatullah was transferred from Swat to Dargai, Amjad Hussain from Bannu to Mohmand, Muhammad Tahir Aurangzeb from Mansehra to Peshawar, Iftikhar Elahi from Haripur to Mardan, Muhammad Zaib Khan from Swabi to Bannu, Wali Muhammad from Mohmand to Karak and Nusrat Naz from Dargai (Malakand) to Abbottabad.