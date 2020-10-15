Journalists meet SALU VC

SUKKUR: Vice-Chancellor, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto, has said the cooperation and feedback from the media could support the national institutions to grow and reach their heights of success.

While talking to a delegation of office bearers of the Khairpur Press Club led by Patron-in-Chief Khan Muhammad and President Ghulam Qadir Soomro, the vice-chancellor said it is the responsibility of media persons to indicate both negative and positive aspects of situation because it is imperative for reporting. He said SALU has maintained close liaison with the Sindh government and Higher Education Commission of Pakistan, trying to avail a comprehensive bailout package. The vice-chancellor added that he believed in zero tolerance against corruption and malpractices.

Patron-in-chief of Khairpur Press Club, Khan Muhammad, said the media fraternity would do whatever for the benefit of the institution with commitment. He said the media would support Dr Khalil Ibupoto due to his sincerity with the institution, saying that he had contributed to the establishment of this institution and would continue his support in future.

Meanwhile, President Khairpur Press Club, Ghulam Qadir Soomro, appreciated Dr Khalil Ibupoto for overcoming the financial crisis through his management skills. He also invited the vice-chancellor to pay a visit to the Khairpur Press Club. Registrar SALU Mureed Hussain Ibupoto, Director Media & Public Relations Prof Dr Taj Muhammad Lashari and a large number of media persons were also present on the occasion.