Police offer Rs5m reward for info on killers of Maulana Adil Khan

KARACHI: A reward of Rs5 million has been offered by police for any information leading to the arrest of the killers of renowned Sunni religious leader Professor Dr Maulana Adil Khan and his driver Maqsood Ahmed as saying that details of the information provider would be kept secret.

“Announcement of reward money for the arrest of accused persons involved in murder of Maulana Dr Adil Khan and his driver Maqsood Ahmed. It is submitted that an incident of killing was occurred on October 10, at Shama Shopping Center in Shah Faisal Colony, in which Maulana Adil Khan and his driver Maqsood Ahmed killed. This was a very gruesome act of terrorism which had also created panic and sense of insecurity in general public of Karachi city,” reads a communiqué issued by DIGP Counter-Terrorism to IGP Sindh.

“In the light of above, home department, government of Sindh may kindly be moved for announcement of reward money or head money of Rs5 million for the person or persons providing information leading towards the arrest of accused persons involved in murder of Maulana Adil Khan and Maqsood Ahmed. In this context, it is requested that the matter may kindly be moved to the quarter concerned for necessary action.”