Another college, school sealed

Islamabad : Two more educational institutions were sealed in the Islamabad Capital Territory on Wednesday after detection of coronavirus cases among students and staff members.

Twenty-nine schools, colleges and universities have already been sealed in ICT over COVID-19 cases.

On Wednesday, the district administration sealed a private college in Chak Shahzad over three coronavirus cases and Islamabad Model College for Girls in Korang Town over two cases for five days.

According to district health officer Dr Zaeem Zia, the schools will be allowed to resume classes only after buildings are disinfected and contacts of the confirmed COVID-19 cases are traced to ensure the safety of other students and school staff.

He said students and staffers of those educational institutions would be tested and quarantined, while all necessary actions would be taken to prevent the spread of the virus on campus.