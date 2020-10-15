PAL board meets today

Islamabad : The Board of Governors of the Pakistan Academy of Letters will meet here today (Thursday) to discuss projects for the promotion of Pakistani languages and welfare of writers.

Pakistan Academy of Letters chairman Dr. Yousuf Khushk will chair the board's 25th meeting to be attended by board members.

The agenda of the meeting includes more than twenty-five projects for the promotion and development of Pakistani languages and literature of Pakistan Academy of Letters and the welfare of writers.