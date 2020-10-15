Agreement inked to train 500 woman entrepreneurs

PESHAWAR: Telenor Pakistan and Creative Innovative Unit (CIU) has signed an agreement to train 500 aspiring women entrepreneurs in digital and design thinking skills focusing on digital marketing, digital customer channels and digital finance.

This initiative is being taken in collaboration with CIU, a platform established by Directorate of Science and Technology (DoST) KP. Madiha Parvez, Head of Corporate Innovation & Digital Education, Telenor Pakistan, and Bilal Jabbar, Project Director, CIU, signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on behalf of the two organisations. Ziaullah Khan Bangash, Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Science & Technology and Information Technology, Secretary ST & IT were also present. “Approximately, half of Pakistan’s population comprises of females, but they are underrepresented at the workplace. We are living in the digital age and doubtlessly, women’s empowerment through education and up skilling will not only improve their personal lives but also boost the socio-economic growth of Pakistan,” said Ziaullah Bangash. “We are extremely pleased to join hands with Creative Innovative Unit for reducing gender gaps in Pakistan’s workforce by digitally empowering 500 businesswomen, said Khurrum Ashfaque, chief operating officer, Telenor Pakistan.