close
Thu Oct 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
October 15, 2020

Three officers reshuffled

Peshawar

 
October 15, 2020

PESHAWAR: The competent authority on Wednesday ordered postings and transfers of two BS-20 and one BS-19 officers.

Mukhtiar Ahmad, (PCS SG BS-20) Secretary, Science Technology and Information Technology Department, was asked to report to the Establishment Department. Humayun Khan (PAS BS-20), Secretary, Planning and Development Dept, was posted as Secretary, Science Technology and Information Technology Department. Amer Sultan, Tareen (PAS BS-19), Special Secretary, Planning & Development Department, was posted as Secretary, Planning & Development Department, said a notification of the Establishment Dept, Govt of KP.

Latest News

More From Peshawar