Three officers reshuffled

PESHAWAR: The competent authority on Wednesday ordered postings and transfers of two BS-20 and one BS-19 officers.
Mukhtiar Ahmad, (PCS SG BS-20) Secretary, Science Technology and Information Technology Department, was asked to report to the Establishment Department. Humayun Khan (PAS BS-20), Secretary, Planning and Development Dept, was posted as Secretary, Science Technology and Information Technology Department. Amer Sultan, Tareen (PAS BS-19), Special Secretary, Planning & Development Department, was posted as Secretary, Planning & Development Department, said a notification of the Establishment Dept, Govt of KP.