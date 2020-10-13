Country facing tsunami of unemployment, inflation: Kaira

SIALKOT: PPP Central Punjab president Ch Qamar Zaman Kaira has claimed that the public meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Movement in Gujranwala on October 16 will be the largest in the history of the city.

He said this while addressing the office-bearers of different wings of the PPP at the residence of party’s district general secretary Khan Shahbaz Khan here on Monday. Former MPA Malik Tahir Akhtar, PPP Punjab vice president Kh Awais advocate, district president Azhar Hassan advocate, city president Azhar Dayal advocate, city general secretary Malik Ali and a number of local leaders and workers were also present. Qamar Zaman Kaira said that the PPP, the PML-N, the JUI-F and other parties were working hard to make the meeting a successful event.

He claimed that the government had failed in fulfilling any promises made with the masses during 2018 election campaign. He added that the people of Pakistan knew very well that the present government during the last two-and-a-half-year had made their lives miserable.

Kaira said that Prime Minister Imran Khan used to repeatedly blame and criticise the past governments of the PPP and the PML-N for the circular debt, which now during his own tenure had reached the mind-blowing figure of over Rs 2,400 billion.

He said that Imran Khan rightly used to say that he would launch a tsunami in the country as currently Pakistan was in the tight grip of worst tsunami of unprecedented unemployment, price hike, inflation and political and economic instability. He said that before forming the government, Imran Khan and his companions had promised many times with the nation that they would bring back $200 billion back in the country, which according to them had been looted by the so-called corrupt politicians of the PPP, the PML-N and the JUI-F, but quite ironically, they had not brought back even not a single dollar.

He said that the fake claims about the alleged corruption of the rival politicians and hollow promises to improve the condition of the poor had exposed the leadership of the PTI before the people of Pakistan. Qamar Zaman Kaira said that the NAB was unable to see those responsible for the increase in the prices of flour and sugar. Qamar Zaman Kaira said that his party’s chairman Bilawal Bhutto, who strongly believed Imran Khan as selected by certain powerful corners, in the first sessions of the National Assembly had offered full support and cooperation to the PTI government in order to strengthen the democracy in the country. He said that after witnessing the inability of the government to deliver, most of the major political parties had jointly decided to launch a united and decisive movement to get rid of the government. He termed the Charter of Democracy (CoD) as a historic and vital accord between two major political parties to solidify democracy in the country. He clarified that the CoD had not ended the bitter rivalries between political parties but it considerably minimised them.

He said that running the country in full accordance with the constitution was essential in order to put it on the path of progress and prosperity. He opined that all the institutions of the state must act within their limits mentioned in the constitution in the best interest of the country.