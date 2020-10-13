Housing scam accused remand extended

LAHORE:An accountability court on Monday extended judicial remand of the two accused in Model Housing Enclave case. The court has extended remand of the accused, including Farhan Cheema and Salim Ishtiaq.

The NAB had arrested six persons, including main suspect Farhan Cheema, accused of a Rs2 billion fraud through a housing society, Model Hosing Enclave. The other accused arrested by the NAB included Rashid Bashir, Agha Shahid, Rizwan Farhad, Sajid Ameen and Salim Ishtiaq. Farhan Cheema had entered into a plea bargain with the NAB and secured a bail from the Lahore High Court. However, he deviated from the deal later which resulted in his arrest. Moreover, Farhan has again entered into a plea bargain with the NAB worth Rs650 million.

summoned: An accountability court on Monday summoned more prosecution witnesses in Eden Housing multibillion fraud case. The presiding judge Sajjad Ahmad after recording statements of five prosecution witnesses has summoned more witnesses for the next hearing going to be held on 16 October. The NAB had filed reference against former Chief Justice of Pakistan Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry’s son-in-law Murtaza Amjad and other owners of Eden housing projects in Rs19 billion fraud case after the accountability watchdog and Eden owners failed to reach a plea bargain.

adjourned: An accountability court on Monday adjourned the hearing of the assets beyond means case against former LDA Director General Ahad Khan Cheema until 17 October. The court will record statements of prosecution witnesses on the next hearing. According to the NAB, it had traced 22 properties, out of which 20 are in the name of Ahad Cheema, and two are registered in the name of his family members. NAB had arrested Cheema in Ashiana Housing scam. However, during the course of investigation, it was revealed that Cheema owns assets beyond known source of income.