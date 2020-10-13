CM Usman Buzdar opens land record centres

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated 115 arazi record centres, satellite and 20 mobile arazi centres during his visit to the Board of Revenue on Monday.

He chaired a meeting to review institutional reforms and performance of the Punjab Land Record Authority, Punjab Disaster Management Authority and Board of Revenue. Talking on the occasion, the chief minister stated that the registry system had been computerised in 100 tehsils while arazi record services would be provided at the level of Mouza in 32 Kanoongoi through satellite arazi record centre. The government is extending the land transfer system to the whole of the province after the registry through an automated process, he added.

The chief minister explained that overseas arazi record centres had also been established in Pakistan embassies in the US, UK, Saudi Arabia, and UAE for expatriate Pakistanis. Such steps are unique and the dream of a digital Punjab has been materialised. The matters pertaining to arazi record became victim to the personal ego but the incumbent government created ease in the lives of the citizens, he said.

The CM disclosed that a committee had been constituted for the restructuring of BoR field staff and open courts were planned on first working day of every month. The PTI government has started printing and up-gradation of jamabandi after a decade’s gap.

Similarly, more than 1.4 lakh acre land worth more than Rs1,000 billion was retrieved from squatters. The CM directed to continue action against illegal occupants adding that legislation would be done to eradicate the menace of squatting. A revenue academy will be established in Lahore, the CM concluded. A data-sharing agreement was also signed between federal and provincial BoRs.

PAF’s: Air Officer Commanding, Central Air Command Pakistan Air Force Lahore, Air Vice-Marshal Zafar Aslam called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Monday.

The chief minister paid tributes to the valiant role played by PAF for defending the country and stated the whole nation is proud of the air force. The whole world has also recognised the professional skills and capabilities of the PAF, he added. It is satisfying that PAF is also active in the social sector and full cooperation will be extended to it in every social sector, including education, he said. The chief minister said that the government was striving for early completion of the cadet college project in Fort Munroe. The Punjab government and PAF will continue collaboration in the health and education sectors, he added.

disasters: Usman Buzdar has said protection of life and property of the people in natural calamities and disasters is the responsibility of the state while such misfortunes remind us about the infinite powers of nature.

certificates: Usman Buzdar will distribute agriculture machinery allotment certificates and e-credit cheques at a ceremony which will be held here today (Tuesday). According to a handout issued here Monday, the CM said that Prime Minister Agriculture Emergency Programme worth Rs300 billion was going on successfully in the country to strengthen agriculture sector and farmers.