Training, fitness camp held for young karate players

LAHORE: Pakistan Karate Kyokushin Kaikan Organization organsied a training and fitness camp for young and aspiring karate players of the city here at its headquarters on Monday.

Shihan Atta Hussain Butt, president PKKO, imparted training and taught the players self defence techniques. Ali Raza Naqvi, coordinator to Minister Zakat-o-Usher, was the chief guest alongwith Atta Butt, international karate master and instructor/ referee.