Minister urges youths to help govt overcome challenges

MANSEHRA: Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Mohammad Khan has invited youngsters to help the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to steer the country out of the prevailing challenges.

“You are an asset to this country and if you are determined to put it on the path to prosperity, we can overcome corruption and meet other challenges successfully,” he told a youth conference in Balakot on Monday. A number of youngsters showed up at the conference and pledged to work for the development of the country. The state minister urged the youngsters to join hands with PTI government to work for the wellbeing of the have-nots. “Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to see Pakistan in the ranks of developed countries and it is only possible when our youngsters equip themselves with science and technology,” he said.

Ali Mohammad Khan said that the PTI workers should help counter the propaganda against the government. PTI district secretary general Taimur Khan Swati and leader of young wing Kamal Saleem Swati said that workers were enthusiastically supporting the PTI government.

Shortage of stamp papers irks litigants, students Litigants and students, who want to obtain domicile certificates, are facing problems as vendors have created artificial shortage of the low-valued stamp papers to mint money from people.

“The stamp paper worth Rs500 is available in the lower courts while the stamp paper worth Rs100 is being sold for a triple price on the black market,” Mohammad Jibran, a local told reporters on Monday. The stamp papers worth Rs30 and Rs50 are also missing from the market, putting an extra financial burden on the litigants and the students, who want to get the domicile certificates. The litigants complained the stamp papers worth Rs100 were being sold for Rs300.

“The students applying for domicile certificates have to submit a surety bond of 30 stamp paper, but we are compelled to submit surety on a stamp paper worth Rs500 due to the artificial shortage,” Mohammad Sohail, a student, said. He said the deputy commissioner was supposed to check the irregularities in supply and demand of the stamp papers in the market. “The deputy commissioner should ensure that the stamp papers are sold as per the official rate,” he said.