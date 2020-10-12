close
Mon Oct 12, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
October 12, 2020

Two killed as car falls into ravine

Peshawar

DIR: Two persons were killed and two others injured when a car fell into a ravine in Tikar Kot area in Brawal tehsil late Saturday night, police said.

They said the car was part of a wedding procession and the driver lost control over the steering wheel when it reached Tikar Kot and it fell into a ditch.

As a result, two young boys died on the spot while two others were injured.

They were shifted to the Brawal hospital, where the condition of the injured was stated to be stable. The deceased were identified as Waheed Khan and Nauman Khan.

